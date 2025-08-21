Warriors' Confidence Level in Signing 5x NBA All-Star: Report
The Golden State Warriors have had as busy an NBA offseason as possible for a team that has yet to add a player through free agency or trade. The Warriors, despite being the only team in the NBA that has yet to make a free agency signing or trade addition, have constantly been involved in the league's top rumors.
Of course, Golden State's unique situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has drawn plenty of attention to the franchise, but it is also about what moves are being held up by that situation.
Warriors' expected moves
Once the Warriors get their situation with Kuminga figured out, whether that means finding a sign-and-trade, reaching a new contract, or signing the qualifying offer, the franchise is expected to have more roster moves in store.
The Warriors have been linked to veteran free agents like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry, and Gary Payton II, but they are waiting to resolve their situation with Kuminga.
Despite the lack of moves thus far, the Warriors will still have a new-look roster heading into the 2025-26 season; it is all just a matter of when these changes will happen.
Al Horford's situation
There have been recent rumors about Horford to the Warriors being a done deal, and while those might not be true, it seems very likely that he will be in Golden State for the 2025-26 season.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported on Golden State's confidence level to sign Horford after their Kuminga situation is wrapped up.
“I can tell you that the Warriors still remain very confident that Al Horford is waiting for whatever finality will come to Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency with Golden State,” Fischer said. "...All these veterans have been patient and in full communication, to my understanding, with the Warriors front office that they would be amenable to finding some type of agreement once [the Kuminga situation is resolved]."
Horford, 39, is a reliable veteran big man who the Warriors actually need to help out with their frontcourt. The five-time All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran was still able to play a huge role in the Boston Celtics' quest for a 2024 championship, and the Warriors are certainly hoping that he can make a similar impact for them next season.