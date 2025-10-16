Warriors Could Be Missing Key Guard vs Lakers on Opening Night
The Golden State Warriors still have one preseason game remaining on their schedule — a Friday night contest against the Los Angeles Clippers to conclude their five-game schedule. However, all eyes remain on the Warriors facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the second leg of opening night for the 2025-26 season.
While LeBron James will be sidelined for that contest, marking the first time the NBA legend has missed an opening night game, it will still be a star-studded game with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, and more. Even though the Warriors are expected to have their stars, one key guard in their rotation will likely be absent from the lineup that night.
According to the SF Standard's Danny Emerman, Steve Kerr told reporters that due to an ongoing calf injury, Warriors guard Moses Moody remains out of practice and is doubtful for the season-opener against the Lakers.
Moody appeared in both of Golden State's first two preseason games before being ruled out due to a calf injury, which projects to keep him sidelined for opening night.
Moses Moody's Role With Golden State
Despite being a lottery selection, the reality is that Moses Moody isn't a flashy player. He's not going to pull off a windmill dunk or hit no-look threes, but he is going to impact the game in numerous ways, many of which won't appear on the box score.
After getting inserted into the starting lineup last year, alongside Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Steph Curry, Moody helped bring them to a 16-3 record when they all started. Bringing point of attack defense and a reliable outside jumpshot, Moody proved why Golden State gave him a three-year, $37.5 million contract.
Once he's able to get healthy, Moody will find himself in the mix as either a starter or high usage role player for Golden State. Curry, Butler, and Green all appear to be guaranteed starters at this point, so it's up to Kerr to decide whether they go small or go big with Al Horford at center.
In Moody's absence, they'll likely look to Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga on opening night to take on point of attack defensive duties, especially when zeroing in on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Golden State will hope Moody's injury doesn't keep him out for long, as they'll turn around and face the Denver Nuggets just two days after opening against the Lakers.