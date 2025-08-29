Warriors Could Compete for Top NBA Free Agent With Knicks, Timberwolves
Despite being the only team in the NBA that has yet to make a roster addition through free agency or trade, the Golden State Warriors continue to scour the market. Of course, their top priority is figuring out what to do with restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, as the two sides are still far from a deal, but the Warriors would like to figure that out sooner rather than later.
Luckily for the Warriors, they have a few free agents who are willing to wait out Kuminga's situation before they sign with the team. Financially, it makes much more sense for the Warriors to figure out what to do with Kuminga before signing any new players, but it is simply a bad look when the front office goes this long without making a move.
Who will the Warriors sign?
The Warriors have been linked to a handful of free agents, including Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II, who all seem to be virtual locks to sign with Golden State after Kuminga's situation is resolved. However, the Warriors may not be done there.
Throughout the offseason, the Warriors have also been linked to nine-year veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon. NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line recently gave an update on where the Warriors stand with Brogdon.
"In Brogdon's case, Golden State's long-running stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has contributed to the uncomfortable wait," Fischer wrote.
"We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated to bring Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard into the Bay Area fold."
Brogdon receiving interest from others
While the Warriors seem to be interested in Brogdon, they are not alone. The Warriors will be competing to sign the 32-year-old, as the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are also reportedly interested.
"I'm told Brogdon has also been on the radar for both the Knicks and the Timberwolves," Fischer continued.
Brogdon played just 24 games last season with the Washington Wizards and 39 the year prior with the Portland Trail Blazers. While he has had some injury concerns, he is a productive veteran when healthy. Through 63 appearances in the last two seasons, Brogdon averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game with 43.8/38.4/84.6 shooting splits.
While Brogdon would not be a homerun signing, he would be a valuable backup point guard for the Warriors to have behind Steph Curry.