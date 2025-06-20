Warriors Could Reportedly Make Unexpected Jonathan Kuminga Decision
The Golden State Warriors have a major decision to make this offseason, based on whether or not they want to keep Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward has shown plenty of promise through his four years with the Warriors, but Steve Kerr's decision to bench him toward the end of the 2024-25 season certainly left his future with the franchise in doubt.
Kuminga is entering restricted free agency, and the main belief has been that the Warriors will look to complete and sign-and-trade to find him a new team.
Kuminga's talent is undeniable, and he put it on full display in the playoffs, but Kerr has made it an interesting situation. Last month, Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game with Tim Kawakami and shared an interesting statement about Kuminga.
"It’s a tricky one because Jonathan obviously is gifted and wants to play a bigger role and wants to play more. And for me, I’ve been asked to win. And right now, he’s not a guy who I can say I’m going to play 38 minutes with the roster that we have — Steph and Jimmy and Draymond — and put the puzzle together that way and expect to win," Kerr said.
While everything points in the direction that the Warriors and Steve Kerr are ready to part ways with Kuminga, there remains the change that he stays in Golden State. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported that the Warriors will explore their options, but his return to Golden State has "gained some momentum."
"The Golden State Warriors will explore all options this offseason pertaining to Jonathan Kuminga, which includes evaluating the market to see what a potential sign-and-trade could look like. As previously reported, the Heat and Bulls are two teams eyeing Kuminga ahead of free agency," Siegel wrote.
"However, a return to the Warriors for the 22-year-old forward has gained some momentum, league sources said," Siegel continued. "Kuminga has always been a favorite of owner Joe Lacob, and the former seventh-overall pick has been spending countless hours in the gym since the Warriors' playoff exit working on his handle, decision-making, and shooting skills."
Kuminga is a very talented player, but if they start paying him near $30 million per year, then Kerr would not be able to bench him whenever he feels like it. Holding onto Kuminga is a big commitment by the Warriors, and one that they may not be ready for.