Warriors Depth Could Be Tested vs. Clippers After Latest Jimmy Butler Update
Jimmy Butler III is still on pace to play in the Golden State Warriors' regular-season opener. But he'll likely miss the team's final exhibition outing.
According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Butler is DOUBTFUL to play against the LA Clippers, citing the same ankle injury that spurred an MRI on Monday — that scan came back "clean."
"We're not concerned," Kerr said.
Butler DOUBTFUL vs. Clippers
Last season, Butler averaged 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field across 55 appearances in both Miami and Golden State. Following his departure from the Heat at February's NBA Trade Deadline, the Warriors' season outlook began on an upward trajectory.
“It’s been seamless, and it’s because of Jimmy’s IQ," Kerr said of the star forward. "He has an incredible feel ... he’s making the right reads and in the right place on both ends."
Butler's impact wasn't just felt by the coaching staff.
“Every possession doesn’t feel as hard," Steph Curry said. "You have to worry about someone else. If there is a double and you get off it, something good is going to happen on the back end.”
Curry went on: “He’s a shot creator, a finisher, somebody that you have to take into account no matter where he's on the floor. He plays at his own speed, can get to the foul line and takes advantage of matchups. He’s a competitor at the highest of levels.”
Butler appeared in the Warriors' first two preseason contests against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, but sat out of Round 2 against both squads. Closing its slate against the Clippers Friday evening, Golden State will be forced to prove its depth.
Having a next-man-up mentality won't be isolated to the preseason, however.
“(We're) just trying to be in a position where we’re somewhere in the top of the Western Conference," Curry said at the end of last season,, "and not have to be on the gas pedal all the way down the stretch ... hopefully we’re all healthy come April.”
The Warriors begin their regular season slate on Oct. 21 against the Lakers. If Butler plays as intended, he could provide a leg up over Los Angeles, which will be without LeBron James for the first three or four weeks of the season.
Tipoff for that game is slated for 10 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena.