Steph Curry Gives Candid Response When Asked About Retirement

Stephen Curry isn't thinking about retirement.

That's what the 37-year-old told People magazine's Lizzie Hyman.

“It’ll declare itself, whenever the time comes to call it quits, which I don’t think is anytime soon. I’m not really putting too much pressure on that.”

Curry added: “Thinking about the end robs you of the now. I’m enjoying the journey of competing and all the work that goes into it. Hopefully that carries me a long way.”

Curry has a $62.6 million salary for the 2026-27 season. If he doesn't sign an extension, he'll be a free agent in the 2027 offseason.

Father Time Hasn't Come for Curry Yet

Curry is averaging 27.2 points on a 58.5 effective field-goal percentage. Both of those are higher than his career rates of 24.8 points and 58.2 effective field-goal percentage.

Not bad for someone turning 38 in March.

He's showing no signs of slowing down, which is all the more impressive considering the history of 6'3" and under players struggling in their mid-to-late 30s.

As I highlighted in a previous article, Isiah Thomas and Jerry West retired before turning 36, while Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, John Stockton and Chris Paul averaged under 14.0 points per game in their age-37 seasons.