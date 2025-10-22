Warriors Expected to Give Jonathan Kuminga Big Opportunity vs Lakers
The Golden State Warriors' turbulent offseason involving the contract stranglehold between Jonathan Kuminga and the front office came to an end just as training camp was set to get underway.
Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes across 47 games but made just 10 starts.
The former seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft battled injuries throughout the season, missing 31 consecutive games with a sprained ankle before returning in March.
Despite the limited action, he shot 45.4 percent from the field, showing two-way ability that makes him an intriguing matchup option against the Lakers.
Kuminga in the Starting Lineup?
The Warriors are set to shake things up for their 2025-26 NBA Opening Night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, with head coach Steve Kerr leaning towards starting Jonathan Kuminga ahead of veteran center Al Horford, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The decision comes as something of a surprise, given that Horford was brought in during the offseason specifically to be Golden State's starting center.
The 39-year-old signed a two-year, $11.65 million deal with the Warriors after helping the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA championship and was expected to provide floor spacing and defensive versatility alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green.
Kerr appears to be prioritizing matchups and recent performances over preseason expectations, though.
Kuminga has shown flashes of dominance against the Lakers in the past, and his athleticism and defensive versatility could be crucial in slowing down Los Angeles' offense led by Luka Dončić.
Kuminga's Laker Success
According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson, Kuminga's most recent regular season game against the Lakers was one of his best performances of the 2024-25 season: 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists, zero turnovers, and a plus-9 rating.
That kind of efficiency and production is exactly what the Warriors need from Kuminga as he enters a crucial season.
Is It Long-Term?
Beyond Tuesday's matchup, the more intriguing question is whether this lineup change is a long-term shift in Golden State's rotation.
Kuminga has been viewed as a potential cornerstone piece for the Warriors' post-Curry era, even amidst rumors of him being dangled in trade talks as the season moves along.
Of course, Al Horford's veteran presence and championship experience shouldn't be dismissed.
His ability to stretch the floor on 36.3 percent from three-point range on 5.2 attempts per game last season with Boston and protect the rim will still be valuable throughout the season, whether he's starting or coming off the bench.
For now, all eyes will be on Kuminga to see if he can confirm Steve Kerr's faith and establish himself as a mainstay in Golden State's starting five. A solid performance against the Lakers on Tuesday would be a great place to start.
The Lakers and Warriors are set to tip off in Los Angeles at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.