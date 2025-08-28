Warriors Expected to Sign Four Players After Jonathan Kuminga Resolution
The Golden State Warriors are still the only team in the NBA that has yet to acquire a player via trade or free agent signing, and fans have grown concerned over the lack of roster changes.
The Warriors are coming off a second-round playoff exit, and while many fans play the hypothetical game, asking what could have been if Steph Curry did not get injured, it is time for the team to move on to prepare for next season.
However, the Warriors are not standing pat because they want to; it is because they are stuck in an unfavorable situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward wants more money and a safer guarantee than the Warriors are willing to offer, as the franchise simply wants to sign him to a deal and then flip him before next season's trade deadline.
What's next for the Warriors?
Of course, the Warriors' top priority is to figure out a solution for Kuminga, but they have some moves ready to go after they find a resolution.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on The Stein Line that the Warriors have four free agents ready to sign after they resolve their Kuminga situation, and are even interested in a fifth player.
"In [Malcolm] Brogdon's case, Golden State's long-running stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has contributed to the uncomfortable wait," Fischer reported.
"We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated to bring Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard into the Bay Area fold."
Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford has been linked to the Warriors throughout the entire offseason, and it is seemingly only a matter of time until the 18-year NBA veteran inks a deal with Golden State.
The Warriors are also expected to re-sign their own free agent in Gary Payton II, who has become a staple in Golden State over the past several years. The team has also been connected to free agent guard De'Anthony Melton, who they traded away during the 2024-25 season after he suffered an injury, but he should be making a comeback to Golden State this offseason.
The Warriors are also reportedly eyeing Malcolm Brogdon, a nine-year veteran guard, but that one is far from a done deal like the others. Brogdon is also drawing interest from the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.