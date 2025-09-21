Warriors Expected to Target Two NBA Superstars at Trade Deadline
At last season's NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors made it clear that they wanted to add some star power. After Kevin Durant turned down a trade to return to Golden State, the franchise shifted its focus to six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors ultimately acquired Butler to build a star trio of him alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and the new-look Warriors looked to be building something special until the future Hall of Fame point guard went down with an injury in the second round of the playoffs.
Now, the Warriors are gearing up for the 2025-26 season, but could have a similar mindset at next year's trade deadline.
Warriors' 2026 trade deadline plans
The Warriors had a poor start to their 2024-25 season, which led to them feeling some pressure to make a big splash at the trade deadline. It would be a huge disappointment if the Warriors had a similar start to their 2025-26 campaign, but if they still feel like they are one piece away from title contention, we could see another busy trade deadline.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently brought up NBA superstars LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo as trade targets for the Warriors if they are able to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga on a tradeable contract.
"This idea of the Warriors wanting to trade Kuminga after bringing him back on a new deal has been prevalent and has continued to lead to speculation of who the franchise would target. Having Kuminga on a cap figure north of $20 million is highly advantageous to the organization, and it gives the Dubs plenty of options to explore before the trade deadline," Siegel wrote.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are obviously the Warriors' two dream targets, yet other names have been reported as well."
The Warriors targeting a superstar of this caliber would not be much of a surprise, as Golden State's front office seems to always be looking for extra star power, but it would undoubtedly send the NBA into a frenzy to see Steph Curry get one of them as a teammate.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James already has an uncertain future with the franchise, so him requesting a trade during the 2025-26 season would not be too shocking. If James were to request a trade, the Warriors would be an expected top destination for him.
There have also been some questions around Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks, and how committed he is to the franchise that has seen minimal success since their 2021 championship. Either of the superstars would create an ultimate duo alongside Curry, and likely take the Warriors back into title contention.