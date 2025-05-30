Inside The Warriors

Warriors Fans React To Unfortunate Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson's beloved dog Rocco, a fan favorite during his time in the NBA, has sadly passed away.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) sits on the bench during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson's love for his dog Rocco has been well documented throughout his career. Sadly, Klay's father, Mychal, announced on Tuesday that Rocco died this past weekend after what can only be called a life well lived.

The loss of Rocco, a fan favorite among Warriors and NBA fans in general during his lifetime, has understandably triggered an outpouring of love and emotion on social media. Thompson had Rocco since his rookie year in 2011, meaning the pooch was at the future Hall of Famer's side for his entire adult life so far.

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of Rocco Thompson," @yayarealskipper wrote on X. "One of the goodest boys ever. 💔 their adorable bond and matching vibes were always on display. Gonna go hug my pup and cry 💔💔."

"RIP Rocco 💔," @shotbysteph30 wrote. "More than a dog. He was loyalty, peace, and love in its purest form. He walked with Klay through rings, rehab, heartbreak, and triumph. A quiet soul who saw it all. A silent piece of the dynasty. Prayers up to Klay man losing a bond like that hits deep 🙏🏽❤️."

"Condolences to the Thompson Family," @GSWBall report wrote. "Klay Thompson’s beloved dog, Rocco, has passed away. Rocco was more than just a pet — he was family, and a part of the Warriors’ journey through it all. We send our love, prayers, and deepest condolences to Klay and the Thompson family during this difficult time."

While Klay Thompson may no longer be a member of the Golden State Warriors, he'll always be in the thoughts of the fans forever.

