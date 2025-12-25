Mavs-Warriors Game Statuses Revealed for Thompson, Washington, Horford, More

Klay Thompson (knee) is healthy enough to play Thursday against his former team.

The Dallas Mavericks will have the 35-year-old sharpshooter available as well as P.J. Washington (foot), Max Christie (illness) and Dwight Powell (illness).

Meanwhile, after missing seven consecutive games, Al Horford (sciatica) is available for the Golden State Warriors.

Seth Curry continues to be out with a glute injury.

Curry vs. Thompson Part 5

In their four career meetings, Stephen Curry has two wins against Thompson, and Thompson has two wins against Curry.

The tie will be broken Thursday.

Curry is averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds vs. Thompson.

Thompson is averaging 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists against Curry.

How Will Draymond Respond to Monday's Incident?

After getting in a heated exchange with Steve Kerr during a timeout, Draymond Green went straight to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Magic.

He returned to the bench in the fourth quarter, but he did not re-enter the game.

Green and Kerr have both since apologized for what happened, and Kerr even said he's planning on continuing to start Green alongside Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Quinten Post.

That all sounds nice in theory, but if Green continutes to play as poorly as he has over the last couple of weeks, it will be increasingly difficult to continue starting him.

Green is minus-60 in his last six games. In those same games, the Warriors are plus-seven overall.

The biggest issue has been turnovers. Green has 19 turnovers to just 17 assists in those six games.

The Warriors need Green's defense, especially when going up against a big with the ability of Anthony Davis. They don't need a virtuoso offensive performance from Green, but they can't afford to have bring the offense down so much.

Warriors Will Have Crowded Big Rotation

Kerr said it isn't guaranteed that Horford will play Thursday, but it's not because of his sciatica. It's because Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis have been playing well.

The Horford minutes have not gone well so far. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Warriors have a minus-9.5 net rating with Horford is playing center.

Perhaps Golden State will try a double-big lineup with Horford at power forward.

My guess is Horford will get some run in this game. Davis and Daniel Gafford are a lot to handle down low. With his experience, Horford should be able to provide more resistance than Jackson-Davis.