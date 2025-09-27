Warriors Free Agent Guard Reportedly Nearing Deal With Serbian Team
The Golden State Warriors are expected to see an end to the Jonathan Kuminga saga next week, as the deadline to accept or decline the qualifying offer is set for Wednesday, October 1st. The Warriors fan base and front office alike would obviously like Kuminga to accept one of the team's offers rather than the qualifying, as it would limit their ability to trade him or allow him to walk in 2026 free agency.
Outside of the Kuminga situation, there are still five other roster spots to fill out, assuming Kuminga occupies a roster spot heading into next season. They also have their two-way spots, as former Cal Baptist and NBL guard Taran Armstrong could return to the team after signing a two-way deal with them in February. However, new information indicates he could be headed elsewhere.
According to multiple reports, Serbian side KK Partizan is in negotiations with Armstrong to lure him away from the NBA and to the EuroLeague. After making a major signing with EuroBasket star Miikka Muurinen, they'll now try to land the former Warriors two-way guard.
Partizan is coming off a 2024-25 season where they won their league, the KLS, and finished 12th in EuroLeague. A team that has featured numerous NBA talents in recent history, Armstrong could end up being the next, with an opportunity to grow and get more looks with the Serbian side.
Taran Armstrong's Pro Career
Before signing with the Warriors as a two-way player this past February, Armstrong got his start with California Baptist University. Across his freshman and sophomore seasons, both as a starter, he averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Lancers. However, after the 2022-23 season, he decided to take his talents internationally.
Armstrong joined the Cairns Taipans for the 2023-24 season, playing in 23 games while averaging 7.7 points and 2.7 assists. However, the following season, in an improved role, he'd average 17.1 points and 4.7 assists in 19 games, then went on to join the Warriors in February.
At 6-foot-5, Armstrong has an intriguing blend of size and skill set for a modern guard. If he does decide to head to Partizan, that doesn't entirely rule out an NBA return. However, with a competitive Warriors team that will be looking to contend in the final seasons of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler's careers, Armstrong might be better off getting minutes elsewhere.