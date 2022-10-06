Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green's Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight

Warriors GM Bob Myers addressed the media for the very first time today since Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole yesterday - it was the very first thing he touched upon in his press conference.

"As you know yesterday, as reported, there was an altercation," Myers said. "Everybody's fine. Jordan practiced today, Draymond didn't. Look, it's the NBA, professional sports, these things happen, nobody likes it... Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room. I was there in the room... As far as any suspensions or punishment we'll handle that internally."

Myers added that he "doesn't think" Draymond Green will miss any games as part of his punishment for the fight. He did also dispel the notion that this fight was related to Poole or Draymond getting paid in the future.

"I don't think was related to who is getting paid and who isn't," Myers said. "I don't sense that. Make your own conclusions. Probably more important what players think on that than I think, but I don't see it. I've actually seen a really good group... One of the best vibes we've had in my 12 years."

In actuality, Myers believes that trash talk caused the incident, and not contract related.

"I didn't hear anything different than that, and no one told me anything different than that," Myers said. "It was not anything different than a normal bickering in a scrimmage, is what I was told."

Myers said it'll "take some time" for the Golden State Warriors to move through it, but they'll move through it. This isn't the first time the team has dealt with something of this nature and he's confident the Warriors will move through it.

Related Articles

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime