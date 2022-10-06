Skip to main content
Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green's Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight

Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green's Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight

Warriors GM Bob Myers addressed the Draymond Green altercation with Jordan Poole.

Warriors GM Bob Myers addressed the media for the very first time today since Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole yesterday - it was the very first thing he touched upon in his press conference.

"As you know yesterday, as reported, there was an altercation," Myers said. "Everybody's fine. Jordan practiced today, Draymond didn't. Look, it's the NBA, professional sports, these things happen, nobody likes it... Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room. I was there in the room... As far as any suspensions or punishment we'll handle that internally."

Myers added that he "doesn't think" Draymond Green will miss any games as part of his punishment for the fight. He did also dispel the notion that this fight was related to Poole or Draymond getting paid in the future.

"I don't think was related to who is getting paid and who isn't," Myers said. "I don't sense that. Make your own conclusions. Probably more important what players think on that than I think, but I don't see it. I've actually seen a really good group... One of the best vibes we've had in my 12 years."

In actuality, Myers believes that trash talk caused the incident, and not contract related.

"I didn't hear anything different than that, and no one told me anything different than that," Myers said. "It was not anything different than a normal bickering in a scrimmage, is what I was told."

Myers said it'll "take some time" for the Golden State Warriors to move through it, but they'll move through it. This isn't the first time the team has dealt with something of this nature and he's confident the Warriors will move through it.

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Can Extend Steph Curry's Prime

USATSI_18017371_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green's Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17226019_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Warriors Players Expect Disciplinary Action on Draymond Green For Fight

By Farbod Esnaashari
GettyImages-1236039329-scaled
News

Andre Iguodala Defends Jordan Poole After Draymond Green Fight

By Joey Linn
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks up at the Jumbotron after a foul call during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors After Fight With Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn
Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) high fives guard Jordan Poole (3) after Poole s basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Jordan Poole's Changed Behavior Sparked Fight With Draymond Green

By Joey Linn
Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Jordan Poole in 'Good Spirits' After Fight With Draymond Green

By Joey Linn
ratio3x2_1800
News

Report: Draymond Green 'Forcefully Struck' Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118707_168390270_lowres
News

Donte DiVincenzo Reveals New Details About Trade From Milwaukee Bucks

By Farbod Esnaashari
klay-thompson-steve-kerr-GETTY
News

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Klay Thompson

By Joey Linn