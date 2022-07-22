Skip to main content
Warriors GM Bob Myers Shuts Down Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors GM Bob Myers Shuts Down Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors don't appear to be making a blockbuster trade any time soon.

The Golden State Warriors may be officially out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

Coming off of a championship run that sparked dynastic conversations regarding the Warriors once again, general manager, Bob Myers shut down the notion that Golden State would be pursuing the Brooklyn Nets star.

Per Mark Medina of NBA.com, Myers, says he's happy with his current roster and they will likely not have the player that helped them win two consecutive NBA titles back in blue and gold.

“I like our team and where it’s at,” Myers said. “I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”

After tearing his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals with Golden State, Durant joined the Nets in a sign-and-trade deal. But after just two seasons with the ball club, the former member of the Oklahoma City Thunder requested a trade to leave Brooklyn.

Obviously, this drew suitors from all other 29 teams in the NBA but that now appears to be down to just 28 after the Warriors have voluntarily withdrawn themselves from the running.

With one more ring to put on their finger come opening night, Myers feels like his team has a chance to repeat as champs.

“It’s a good group. We’re lucky. It’ll be fun to see,” Myers said. “We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we’re back to being the hunted, which I didn’t think we’d be. We’ll see. I think we can handle it.”

With their core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson still intact, the Warriors will undoubtedly be contenders again next season  — assuming they stay healthy. 

That in addition to emerging star Jordan Poole and rookies heading into their sophomore years in Johathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, Golden State has the talent they'll need to repeat. 

Not to mention, they should welcome back second overall-pick James Wiseman to the fold as he's expected to live up to his high draft pick status.  

Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to general manager Bob Myers before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Golden State Warriors don't appear to be making a blockbuster trade any time soon.

By C.J. Peterson37 seconds ago
2019-NBA-Awards-Arrivals-11
News

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
1233604095.0
News

Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Winning Best Male Athlete

By Joey LinnJul 20, 2022 11:35 PM EDT
Jul 15, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung (55) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Sign Mac McClung to One-Year Deal

By C.J. PetersonJul 20, 2022 9:06 PM EDT
Steph-Curry-LeBron-James-USA
News

Steph Curry Takes Shot at LeBron James During ESPYS

By Joey LinnJul 20, 2022 8:37 PM EDT
Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers speaks with Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Exclusive: Bob Myers Reveals Favorite Moment of Warriors Playoffs Run

By C.J. PetersonJul 20, 2022 8:36 PM EDT
USATSI_18533059_168390270_lowres
News

Grant Williams Confidently Believes Celtics Were 'Better Team' Than Warriors

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 20, 2022 3:16 PM EDT
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

By C.J. PetersonJul 19, 2022 8:37 PM EDT
1139184479.jpg.0
News

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 19, 2022 5:58 PM EDT