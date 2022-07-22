The Golden State Warriors don't appear to be making a blockbuster trade any time soon.

The Golden State Warriors may be officially out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

Coming off of a championship run that sparked dynastic conversations regarding the Warriors once again, general manager, Bob Myers shut down the notion that Golden State would be pursuing the Brooklyn Nets star.

Per Mark Medina of NBA.com, Myers, says he's happy with his current roster and they will likely not have the player that helped them win two consecutive NBA titles back in blue and gold.

“I like our team and where it’s at,” Myers said. “I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”

After tearing his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals with Golden State, Durant joined the Nets in a sign-and-trade deal. But after just two seasons with the ball club, the former member of the Oklahoma City Thunder requested a trade to leave Brooklyn.

Obviously, this drew suitors from all other 29 teams in the NBA but that now appears to be down to just 28 after the Warriors have voluntarily withdrawn themselves from the running.

With one more ring to put on their finger come opening night, Myers feels like his team has a chance to repeat as champs.

“It’s a good group. We’re lucky. It’ll be fun to see,” Myers said. “We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we’re back to being the hunted, which I didn’t think we’d be. We’ll see. I think we can handle it.”

With their core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson still intact, the Warriors will undoubtedly be contenders again next season — assuming they stay healthy.

That in addition to emerging star Jordan Poole and rookies heading into their sophomore years in Johathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, Golden State has the talent they'll need to repeat.

Not to mention, they should welcome back second overall-pick James Wiseman to the fold as he's expected to live up to his high draft pick status.