Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Takes Shots at Lakers

The NBA playoffs are here, and the once favored Los Angeles Lakers aren't even in it. As such, their failure of a season will dominate headlines throughout the rest of the season. Warriors owner Joe Lacob didn't hold back when subtly addressing their off-season moves.

In an interview with Tim Kawakami, Joe Lacob talked about the Warriors' success this season, and also why they avoided some of the decisions that rival teams made - subtly throwing shots at teams like the Lakers.

"There are a couple teams, I’m not going to say who, there’s some other teams that went all-in on older players," Lacob said. "And older players do get injured. That’s the thing you have to remember. Suppose we had made a trade, traded away all our youth, for I don’t know, you name the guy, and they’re injured, out for the year. Anytime you’re over 30, 32, 35, these people get injured. It’s data."

While the Warriors struggled the last two years during Klay Thompson's injury, their success this year proves that Lacob's model was correct. Their younger players like Jordan Poole developed and helped carry the team to the third seed, despite injuries to both Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

"Having a Jordan Poole emerge at 22 and a Kuminga, who obviously is incredibly talented, isn’t playing so much so far yet in this series, but I think he will have his role … and (James) Wiseman coming back next year, (Moses) Moody … I just think we’re set up for the future," Lacob said. "And yet we’re really good now.”

The Golden State Warriors currently have a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Denver Nuggets, with the hopes of creating a dominant 3-0 lead on Thursday.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Reacts to Golden State's Blowout Win

Steph Curry Reacts to Coming Off The Bench

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Not Starting Steph Curry