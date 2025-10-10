Warriors GM's Passionate Statement on Steph Curry's NBA Future
The Golden State Warriors open their regular season schedule with new expectations. While they're no longer viewed as the overwhelming favorites they once were during their dynasty years, a healthy Steph Curry gives them a chance against anyone.
As the Warriors look to get back to another championship pursuit, the organization's confidence in Curry extends beyond just this season.
Golden State's supporting cast will be crucial. Draymond Green remains the defensive anchor and emotional leader, though at 35, questions about his longevity have come up, too. The development of younger players like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody will determine how high the ceiling can go.
Dunleavy Pushes Back
In a recent interview, Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy dismissed the notion that the 36-year-old point guard is on the verge of decline, pointing to Curry's remarkable consistency and commitment to conditioning as reasons for optimism about Golden State's championship window.
"What's to say [Stephen Curry] is going to slow down? People have been predicting a fall-off the last three or four seasons, and he hasn't done that. We're expecting more of the same. We don't take it for granted, but the way this guy takes care of himself... We think he's got at least another year, two, three, whatever it may be, in him. Certainly this year, though," Dunleavy said.
Questions about Curry's longevity have become annual talking points in NBA circles as of late. Yet season after season, the two-time MVP has silenced skeptics with performances that would be impressive for a player in their mid-twenties, let alone someone approaching their late thirties.
Curry Is Still Elite
Last season, Curry averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7% from three-point range across 74 games. Those numbers placed him among the league's elite shooters once again, proving that age hasn't caught up with him yet.
Steve Nash won back-to-back MVP awards at age 31 and 32 and remained effective until 38. John Stockton was still playing at an All-Star level at age 40. But Curry's game may be even more friendly to longevity than those legends of the game.
Among pure point guards, Jason Kidd remained effective into his late thirties by transforming his game, becoming more of a facilitator and three-point specialist. Curry already possesses those skills at an elite level, giving him multiple pathways to remain productive even if his athleticism eventually declines.
For now, though, Dunleavy and the Warriors are betting on Curry to keep doing what he's always done: proving the doubters wrong. If history is any indication, that's a safe wager.