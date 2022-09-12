Skip to main content
Warriors Had Legitimate Talks About Bringing Kevin Durant Back

Warriors Had Legitimate Talks About Bringing Kevin Durant Back

Steph Curry revealed that the rumors were true.

The biggest topic of the 2022 off-season was undoubtedly Kevin Durant. The moment the news broke about Durant's trade request from Brooklyn, every single media outlet was discussing it nonstop. There were various rumors about where he'd go, ranging from the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics, and the Toronto Raptors. 

It turns out, that there was a lot of truth in the Warriors being interested in a return.

In a new revealing interview with Rolling Stone, Steph Curry revealed that the Golden State Warriors had legitimate conversations about bringing Kevin Durant back to the Warriors. Here's the specific blurb from the article:

"In one of five interviews, Curry revealed that he and the Warriors legitimately discussed whether and how to blow up the roster of the defending NBA champions this summer for a reunion with Durant, who dramatically split from Golden State in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets following back-to-back titles."

Even though Durant did not ultimately end up back with the Warriors, the team is still one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA Championship for the 2023 season. For Golden State, acquiring or not acquiring Kevin Durant was a win-win situation. On one end, they'd have another top 5 player in the NBA on their team, preventing Durant from going to a Western Conference competitor. On the other end, the Warriors were good enough to win a championship without Kevin Durant and will likely be just as good, if not better this season.

The rumor world of the NBA is always very fascinating to tread there. Some things are completely false, created by agents and deliberate leaks, but in this particular instance, a Kevin Durant reunion in Golden State was legitimately discussed.

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

USATSI_12663446_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Had Legitimate Talks About Bringing Kevin Durant Back

By Farbod Esnaashari
gettyimages-1391890510 (1)
News

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19011432_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Michigan State Hall of Fame Induction

By C.J. Peterson
June 1, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9, left) and head coach Steve Kerr (right) talk during media day of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Thoughts on Andre Iguodala's Looming Decision

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18549548_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Says Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Have Nothing Left to Prove

By Farbod Esnaashari
https---bluemanhoop.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2017-07-514084386
News

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

By Joey Linn
Gary-Payton-II-Getty_0
News

Gary Payton II Reveals True Reason For Leaving Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18549523_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Values Latest Ring Over Two With Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Draymond Green (23) react after Thompson is called for a foul against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Blasts 2K Over Three-Point Rating

By Joey Linn