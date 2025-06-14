Inside The Warriors

Warriors Land $90 Million Center in Bold NBA Trade Idea

The Golden State Warriors find their frontcourt solution in this trade idea with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Logan Struck

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts with guard Stephen Curry (30) prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts with guard Stephen Curry (30) prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are coming off an underwhelming playoff exit, losing in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves had Golden State's number as soon as superstar point guard Steph Curry went down with an injury, but the Warriors' lack of size certainly did not help.

The Warriors had to play one of the biggest teams in the league in a seven-game series without a reliable center, which was a recipe for disaster. Now, heading into the offseason, the Warriors do not want to waste any more of the precious years they have with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, so acquiring a big man will be at the top of their bucket list.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history, finishing with a 64-18 record before losing in the second round of the playoffs. Still, despite their regular-season success, the Cavaliers are expected to make some changes, and one of their top trade candidates is standout center Jarrett Allen.

If the Cavaliers are to move on from Allen, the Warriors would likely be one of the first teams to pick up the phone. Here is what a potential Jarrett Allen trade to the Warriors could look like.

Golden State Warriors receive: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, 2028 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2031 first-round pick swap

This season, Allen averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, while shooting a league-high 70.6% from the field.

Finding a reliable center in the NBA is much easier said than done, and the Warriors have not had a big man of Allen's caliber in years. If they want to capitalize on their aging trio of Curry, Butler, and Green while they still can, making a move for Allen would be ideal.

