Warriors Make Multiple Roster Moves Heading Into Training Camp
As the Golden State Warriors deal with their Jonathan Kuminga standstill throughout the offseason, it impacted their team in more ways than one.
The Warriors had to wait in order to make key free agent signings in Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and numerous other players that they're waiting on. Additionally, the team needed to fill out their training camp roster since they didn't sign anyone during the offseason.
As a result, the Warriors have made a flurry of moves heading into training camp.
The Additions
On Monday, the Warriors announced that they've signed 2025 draft pick Will Richard. He was originally selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 56th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and then was traded to the Warriors in exchange for the 59th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and guard Justinian Jessup.
While it may be hard for Richard to receive any playing time with the team, there's always a chance to sign should there be any injuries, similar to what happened with Lindy Waters III.
Additionally, the team signed Alex Toohey to a two-way contract. Last season with the Sydney Kings, Toohey averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 steals on 45/30/73 shooting from the field.
To help fill out their training camp roster, the Golden State Warriors signed Marques Bolden, LJ Cryer, and Taevion Kinsey.
Bolden is a six-foot-ten big man with previous stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Charlotte Hornets. He's only played a grand total of 18 games in his NBA career, but he will be hoping to crack a spot in the Warriors' rotation.
Cryer was an undrafted point guard in the 2025 NBA Draft, who was an NCAA Champion in 2021. Last season with the Houston Cougars, he averaged 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 41/42/90 shooting from the field. While he may be a more talented player than Bolden, it's hard to see how the Warriors would need another point guard.
Taevion Kinsey is a 25-year-old guard who played in the G League with Salt Lake City, averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Considering that Kinsey has spent some decent time in the G League, he already has an idea of how NBA systems work. However, it's still going to be hard for another guard to crack the rotation.
The Subtractions
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors signed and waived Ja'Vier Francis, Chance McMillian, and Jacksen Moni. It seemed as if the trio were going to make the team's training camp roster, but they may have been replaced by the trio of Marques Bolden, LJ Cryer, and Taevion Kinsey.
What Do the Warriors Still Need?
Now that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to terms with Al Horford, the team seems to have its frontcourt situation lined up. The team had interest in Seth Curry, so they could still be looking at the guard position. Additionally, any extra depth in case of injuries is something that any team could use. However, the biggest issue is still needing to resolve Jonathan Kuminga's contract dilemma.