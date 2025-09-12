Warriors Miss Out on Coveted Free Agent Target After Knicks Signing
The Golden State Warriors have had the most interesting offseason of any NBA team, as all of their moves have been held up by restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. There is less than a month until preseason starts, and the Warriors are still the only team that has yet to add a player through free agency or trade.
Of course, the Warriors are not able to make any signings until they figure out what they will do with Kuminga financially. This has caused a hold-up with free agents like Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De'Anthony Melton, all of whom are expected to sign with the Warriors but have not been able to yet.
Warriors miss out on top target
Outside of those three guys mentioned, the Warriors had a prominent fourth free agent on their radar: Malcolm Brogdon. However, on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Brogdon has agreed on a deal with the New York Knicks.
Brogdon, 32, has been one of the top available guards on the open market, and would have been a huge help for the Warriors as they search for any depth they can get.
About two weeks ago, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Brogdon as one of Golden State's top targets, but said it ultimately came down to what happens with Kuminga.
"In Brogdon's case, Golden State's long-running stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has contributed to the uncomfortable wait," Fischer wrote.
"We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated to bring Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard into the Bay Area fold."
Warriors get the message
While it is not confirmed, it can be assumed that the Warriors would have had a better shot at signing Brogdon if they already had Kuminga's contract under wraps. Brogdon likely did not want to wait any longer as he searched for his next home, so the veteran point guard ultimately had an easy choice to pick the Knicks over the Warriors as training camp approaches.
This should be a clear message to the Warriors that they need to figure out their Kuminga situation sooner rather than later, because it might have just cost them one of their top free agent targets.