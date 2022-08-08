Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant

In his latest report on Kevin Durant's situation in Brooklyn, The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed that the superstar forward had given the Nets an ultimatum. The organization could either trade the two-time Finals MVP, or they could relieve head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks of their duties.

With the Nets now finding themselves in an even more complicated situation, another element of Charania's story has seemingly gone overlooked. With the insider previously reporting that the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat were at the forefront of the Durant sweepstakes, his latest article only mentioned three remaining teams.

"The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal," Charania wrote.

While Boston's involvement is no longer news, the omission of Golden State and Phoenix seem to officially indicate that Durant will stay in the Eastern Conference. The Suns were always unlikely to have the assets once Ayton signed his offer sheet, and the Warriors seemed to indicate little interest; however, it is still newsworthy to see both teams no longer listed as candidates to acquire Kevin Durant.

Golden State's combination of youth and experience has set them up for success now and in the future. Compromising that for Durant would have gone against this vision, which was successfully completed with their most recent title.

