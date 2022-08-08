Skip to main content
Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant

Jesse D. Garrabrant | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will likely not complete a KD trade
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In his latest report on Kevin Durant's situation in Brooklyn, The Athletic's Shams Charania revealed that the superstar forward had given the Nets an ultimatum. The organization could either trade the two-time Finals MVP, or they could relieve head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks of their duties.

With the Nets now finding themselves in an even more complicated situation, another element of Charania's story has seemingly gone overlooked. With the insider previously reporting that the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat were at the forefront of the Durant sweepstakes, his latest article only mentioned three remaining teams.

"The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal," Charania wrote.

While Boston's involvement is no longer news, the omission of Golden State and Phoenix seem to officially indicate that Durant will stay in the Eastern Conference. The Suns were always unlikely to have the assets once Ayton signed his offer sheet, and the Warriors seemed to indicate little interest; however, it is still newsworthy to see both teams no longer listed as candidates to acquire Kevin Durant.

Golden State's combination of youth and experience has set them up for success now and in the future. Compromising that for Durant would have gone against this vision, which was successfully completed with their most recent title.

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

steph-curry-kevin-durant-postgame-cropped
News

Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn46 seconds ago
steph-curry-canon-curry-USATSI-15731016
News

Video: Steph Curry Shares Court With Son

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Living the ‘Best Summer of My Life

By C.J. PetersonAug 7, 2022 4:26 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.38.02 PM
News

Memphis Grizzlies Display Draymond Green Quote at Facility

By Joey LinnAug 6, 2022 9:48 PM EDT
usa_today_12182430.1550463954
News

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Windmill Dunk

By Joey LinnAug 6, 2022 9:29 PM EDT
1200x0
News

Stephen Curry Sheds 3-Point Shooting Techniques on Campers

By C.J. PetersonAug 6, 2022 6:23 PM EDT
USATSI_10105968_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Video of Young Steph Curry With Legendary NBA Player

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 6, 2022 5:33 PM EDT
20200307-curry-update-1280
News

Steph Curry Reveals New Signature Shoe on Riley’s Birthday

By C.J. PetersonAug 6, 2022 4:08 PM EDT
stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Steph Curry's 2023 MVP Odds Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 5, 2022 7:01 PM EDT