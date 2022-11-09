Warriors ‘Open to Anything' Regarding Future Trades

The Golden State Warriors are arguably the most underperforming team in the early NBA season. Many expected the team to come out dominant, but instead, they have a 4-7 record which includes losses to the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

It's hard to tell if the team just has a slow start, or needs to make a legitimate upgrade. Tim Kawakami from The Athletic spoke to Warriors GM Bob Myers, and he gave a very interesting answer about potential future trades.

"I know it's been written and maybe too succinctly: We're always open to anything," Myers said. "Nothing is concrete in this business and it's never been more so in the NBA. Doesn't mean we're doing anything now. We haven't made any decisions. But I would say that we think we're a contender and we'll evaluate if we're still a contender, what we look like, many games from now and decide the best course to move forward."

While the Warriors aren't going to overreact to their 4-7 start, they aren't going to close the door on potential improvements. Bob Myers is correct in his statement that it's still too early to determine a statement. The Warriors shouldn't have to worry about making legitimate decisions on their future unless they truly fall over 10 games below .500, or until around the trade deadline. For now, fans just have to keep calm and move on.

