Skip to main content
Warriors Owner Shares Bold Statement About Steph Curry

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Warriors Owner Shares Bold Statement About Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob doesn't see Steph slowing down any time soon

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry seems to be getting better with age. Having his best NBA Finals performance this June, Steph reminded the NBA world that he is still on top. According to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, that isn't changing any time soon.

"I think he's got a number of years to go," Lacob said on the Point Forward Podcast when discussing Steph Curry. "And I think, hopefully, we're gonna be better next year. These young guys will be better. Steph's still got it. I don't see him going off a cliff. Sorry to the rest of the league. I don't see him getting any worse... This guy is so well-conditioned, it's unbelievable."

These comments are echoed frequently when it comes to Steph Curry, with NBA legend Scottie Pippen recently saying, "From a physicality standpoint, [Steph is] strong for his size. This guy could give us at least another six years, easily. He's a shooter, and he's the greatest shooter we have ever seen. He could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to."

With his shooting prowess already ensuring his game will age gracefully, Steph has continued adding physical strength that allows his overall game to continue flourishing as well. His latest NBA Finals performance is the perfect cultivation of that hard work, and according to Joe Lacob, there is much more to come.

NBA Champion: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic Only Untouchable Players

Analyst: Kevin Durant Wants to Rejoin Warriors

Andre Iguodala Admits Steph Curry Was 2015 Finals MVP

l2kq5v2wmn0mhijikg3r
News

Warriors Owner Shares Bold Statement About Steph Curry

By Joey Linnjust now
28caa244334f6d93de60e1469e5b4402_crop_exact
News

Scottie Pippen: Steph Curry is 'Mini LeBron'

By Joey LinnJul 16, 2022
lebron-james-stephen-curry
News

LeBron James Shares Hilarious Reaction to Viral Steph Curry Celebration

By Joey LinnJul 16, 2022
1195158377
News

Donte DiVincenzo Reveals Why He Chose Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 15, 2022
Warriors-Mavericks-Basketba2-e1547467133165
News

NBA Champion: Steph Curry and Luka Doncic Only Untouchable Players

By Joey LinnJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18694490_168390270_lowres
News

James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga Playing Against Thunder

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 15, 2022
Warriors-Currys-Place-Basketball
News

Analyst: Kevin Durant Wants to Rejoin Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
steph-curry-andre-iguodala
News

Andre Iguodala Admits Steph Curry Was 2015 Finals MVP

By Joey LinnJul 13, 2022
USATSI_15856905_168390270_lowres
News

How Steph Curry and Draymond Green Recruited Donte DiVincenzo to Warriors

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 13, 2022