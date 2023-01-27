Warriors Player: Kyrie Irving is Tougher to Guard Than Ja Morant

The Golden State Warriors have gone down to the wire with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets in the last week, defeating Memphis in the final seconds after losing to the Nets behind a big night from Kyrie Irving. Both Brooklyn and Memphis are led by exciting star point guards, but one of them is more difficult to defend according to Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga is often tasked with tough defensive assignments, and having defended both Morant and Irving in the span of a few days, it was Kyrie who Kuminga credited as the tougher cover:

Irving and the Nets were able to defeat the Warriors, while Morant and the Grizzlies did not, which perhaps went into Kuminga's overall take about the difficulty of defending the two star guards. While both Irving and Morant are undeniably special, Kyrie is much more experienced, which could also give him an edge when it comes to effectively utilizing his skillset.

The Grizzlies vs. Warriors matchup is always a fun one, and this most recent edition was no exception. The Warriors once again took down the Grizzlies, and did so without Steph Curry for the final few minutes. Ejected for throwing his mouth piece, Curry watched the final moments of this game from the back, but was please to see his teammates pull out a much needed victory.