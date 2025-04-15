Warriors Players Make Interesting Decision Before Crucial Grizzlies Game
For their 2024-25 regular-season finale, the Golden State Warriors suffered a crushing overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, the Warriors fell to seventh place in the Western Conference and now have to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the dreadful play-in tournament.
The winner of Tuesday's Warriors-Grizzlies matchup will clinch the seventh seed in the West and face off against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will face either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks for a chance to secure the final spot in the playoffs.
The Warriors certainly have the firepower to get past the Grizzlies, but Memphis is a dangerous team and certainly nothing to take lightly. Because of this, the Warriors have made an unexpected gameday decision. The Warriors typically do not hold a team shootaround on home game days, but the players reportedly requested to have one before Wednesday's matchup.
Via Tim Kawakami: "The Warriors originally weren't going to have a shootaround this morning -- standard for home games the last few seasons to give the vets as much rest as possible.
But after getting a request from the player leadership to have a shootaround, Steve Kerr put it on the schedule."
This is an interesting decision by the Warriors, especially after going toe-to-toe with the Clippers in an overtime thriller on Sunday night, but they must feel like the team needs the shootaround rather than some extra rest ahead of Wednesday's game.
The Warriors and Grizzlies will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Golden State on Wednesday.