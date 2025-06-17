Warriors Predicted to Take 7-foot-3 Center in 2025 NBA Draft
After finishing their 2024-25 campaign with a 48-34 record and a disappointing second-round playoff exit, the Golden State Warriors are now focused on improving around the edges this offseason.
Of course, the biggest hole in Golden State's lineup is the center position, but it could be challenging for them to fix that in free agency or through trade, so they might have to look at taking a chance on a center prospect in this year's draft.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they do not have a first-round pick this summer, but at pick 41, they are more than capable of finding a productive player.
In ESPN's latest mock draft by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, they had the Warriors selecting 7-foot-3 Australian big man Rocco Zikarsky at pick 41.
Zikarsky, 18, is far from the most polished or experienced prospect in the class, but it is hard to pass on a player his size. In 18 games for Brisbane in the National Basketball League this season, Zikarsky averaged 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in just 11.8 minutes per game, but is now making the jump to America.
Especially for someone with a 7-foot-3 frame, Zikarsky's movements are very fluid, and he has certainly shown glimpses of being an interior force on both sides of the ball. Zikarsky is a mobile lob threat and high-level shot blocker, which are certainly some of the tools the Warriors are looking for in their next center.
In the second round of the draft, it is very challenging to hit on a potential starter, so taking a chance on a player like Zikarsky makes sense for Golden State.