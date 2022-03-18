Skip to main content
Warriors Reveal Timeline for Reevaluation on Stephen Curry's Foot

After Monday night's fiasco, the Warriors have shed light on when Stephen Curry may return from his left foot sprain.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors announced a timeline for when star point guard Stephen Curry will have his left foot re-evaluated.

According to the team, Curry will have his left foot examined again in two weeks, excluding him for at least seven of the 12 games left in the regular season for Golden State.

“We’re relieved it’s not worse,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Friday afternoon following the team’s practice. “We’re hoping he’s back before the playoffs. Maybe even a few games before the playoffs.”

The seven-time All-Star went down in the second quarter of Golden State’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics after a hectic collision with Celtics forward Marcus Smart in pursuit of a loose ball. Curry did not return to the game and underwent an in-house MRI on the foot in question.

For the Warriors, making up for Curry’s 25.5 points per game will be challenging at best. According to Kerr, however, they believe they can stay afloat until the reigning scoring champion is ready to play again.

“Nobody’s gonna fill those shoes. But we can do some things execution-wise,” Kerr said. “We want [Andrew Wiggins] to be more aggressive. We want Jordan [Poole] and Klay [Thompson] to continue to be aggressive. If we run our stuff well and play good defense, we’re going to generate offense.'

In six games without Curry this season, the Warriors have averaged 108 points per game, winning just two of those contests. In both of those wins, however, Poole scored at least 31 points.

Likely, Poole, who is in his third season as a pro, will start at point guard in place of Curry. This bodes well for the Michigan product who has already seen steady leaps in his game this season. In his last eight games, he’s averaged just under 25 points per game.

“"You hope for perfect health, but you rarely get it," Kerr said. "So you just adapt as you go. We have a really good, deep roster. A lot of guys have stepped up and helped us win games this year. So there is no reason we cannot continue that trend."

Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
