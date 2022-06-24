Skip to main content
Warriors Select Patrick Baldwin Jr. 28th Overall

The Golden State Warriors have made their first-round pick

With their first-round pick, the Golden State Warriors have selected Patrick Baldwin Jr., the 6'9" forward out of Milwaukee. During his one season at Milwaukee, Baldwin Jr. averaged 12.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 1.5 APG on 34.4% from the field and 26.6% from deep.

While his numbers at Milwaukee weren't great, Baldwin Jr. struggled with injuries, playing in just 11 games. Previously peaking as a potential top-10 prospect, Baldwin Jr. sliding to 28th gives the Warriors an opportunity to gamble on the upside that had so many excited about this young forward's potential.

As the defending champions, the Warriors have the luxury of gambling with their pick, understanding that they will not rely on any substancial production from rookies next season. While 2021 rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody contributed at times for the Warriors last season, the two young players understandably did not play much in the postseason, as the Warriors relied primarily on their veterans. A similar opportunity may present itself for Baldwin Jr., who will have the chance to learn under some of the game's best players, while not being asked to play many meaningful minutes.

Successfully managing the difficult task of stockpiling youth while maintaining championship-level competence, the Warriors have been able to win at the highest level without compromising their future. This latest pick is another step towards continuing that process. 

