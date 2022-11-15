Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.

Steve Kerr announced that Wiseman was going to spend an extended period of time in the G-League, potentially 10 straight days.

"He's going to Santa Cruz tomorrow," Kerr said on Monday night. "We will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and some games. It's not going to be one game and bring him, we wanna give something like 10 straight days. We all know things happen in this league, he's going to find his way back to the rotation at some point. The best thing for him is to play a lot of minutes and get a lot of reps."

Wiseman is currently averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11 games this season. He put up decent numbers to start the season, but they were all in losing efforts for the Warriors. Wiseman was also a DNP against the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sacramento Kings. He's found his way out of the rotation as the Warriors are trying to desperately improve their defense to find some wins. Hopefully, this time in the G-League will help him.

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving