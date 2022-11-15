Skip to main content
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

James Wiseman has fallen out of the rotation.

Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.

Steve Kerr announced that Wiseman was going to spend an extended period of time in the G-League, potentially 10 straight days.

"He's going to Santa Cruz tomorrow," Kerr said on Monday night. "We will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and some games. It's not going to be one game and bring him, we wanna give something like 10 straight days. We all know things happen in this league, he's going to find his way back to the rotation at some point. The best thing for him is to play a lot of minutes and get a lot of reps."

Wiseman is currently averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11 games this season. He put up decent numbers to start the season, but they were all in losing efforts for the Warriors. Wiseman was also a DNP against the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sacramento Kings. He's found his way out of the rotation as the Warriors are trying to desperately improve their defense to find some wins. Hopefully, this time in the G-League will help him.

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving

News

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19310563
News

Jordan Poole Reveals Encouraging Message For James Wiseman

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17940498
News

Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19384136
News

Steph Curry on Track to Make NBA History This Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19413870_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Admits Cavaliers Were Robbed vs. Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19384177
News

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19413868_168390270_lowres
News

Cavs Call Out Referees For Allowing Warriors Moving Screen

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_12657518
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17984111_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Not Benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole

By Farbod Esnaashari