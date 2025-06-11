Warriors Should Take Interest in 11-Year Veteran Free Agent Center
If there's one glaring position the Golden State Warriors need to upgrade, it's the center position.
As much as the Warriors need to upgrade their center position, so do a plethora of other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers. Both the Warriors and Lakers have been linked to Brook Lopez, but should Golden State strike out on Lopez, they may need some backup options.
One interesting name that they could look at is Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela.
Capela is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season, and is currently in his 11th season. He's currently on a two-year, $45,881,280 contract with the Atlanta Hawks, which is a number that may be out of the Warriors' budget.
This season, Capela is averaging 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 56% shooting from the field.
However, if Capela doesn't get the same level of offers, he could be a great fit for the Warriors. The team has long relied on a defensive center since the 2015 NBA season, whether it's Andrew Bogut or Kevon Looney. The team utilizes Draymond Green as their small-ball center when spreading the floor, but they have to be more careful when utilizing him.
Capela could be an upgrade over Looney if the Warriors are looking to fill the spot with someone in a similar style. However, if the team is looking for a starting center who can spread the floor, they should look elsewhere.
Related Articles
Kevin Durant Calls Out Clippers Report
Ex-Clippers Coach Gets Brutally Honest About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trade