Warriors Sign Unproven Guard to Contract Amid Polarizing NBA Offseason
The 2025 NBA offseason has been very quiet, despite initial expectations of it being as exciting as any offseason the league has ever seen. Of course, two-time Golden State Warriors champion found a new home with the Houston Rockets after a disappointing tenure with the Phoenix Suns, but ultimately, this offseason has been underwhelming from a fan's perspective.
Warriors fans are feeling the quiet offseason more than anyone, as Golden State has been the most underwhelming team in the league this summer. The Warriors have been the only team in the NBA this offseason to not make a roster addition through a trade or free agent signing, but they finally at least made news on Sunday morning.
Warriors sign young guard
On Sunday, the Warriors reportedly agreed to a deal with 25-year-old guard Taevion Kinsey.
"The Golden State Warriors and Taevion Kinsey have agreed to a deal, league sources told [HoopsHype]," NBA insider Michael Scotto reported. "Kinsey was on a 10-day and two-way contract with the Utah Jazz in 2024. He was recently selected for the NBA G League United Team in the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in September."
This signing comes after the Warriors acquired Kinsey in a three-team G League trade with the Salt Lake City Stars and College Park Skyhawks, giving the 25-year-old an official opportunity in Santa Cruz.
Via Santa Cruz Warriors: "Welcome to The Cruz, Taevion 🌊
The Santa Cruz Warriors have completed a three-team trade with the Salt Lake City Stars and College Park Skyhawks to acquire the returning player rights to guard Taevion Kinsey."
Kinsey's career at a glance
Kinsey played five years with the Marshall Thundering Herd, where he averaged 22.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in his last season with efficient 54.2/40.4/74.4 shooting splits. Kinsey ultimately became the all-time leading scorer at Marshall, was the 2022-23 Sun Belt Player of the Year, and was a three-time All-CUSA honoree.
After going undrafted in 2023, Kinsey has spent two years with the Jazz's G League affiliate in Salt Lake City. Last season, Kinsey averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game with 51.9/33.0/60.0 shooting splits, ultimately earning ten-day and two-way contracts with the Jazz.
Kinsey adds to the Warriors' impressive depth in Santa Cruz, as the team continues to bring in young talent. The 6-foot-5 guard certainly deserves another opportunity, but he will likely never touch the court in Golden State.