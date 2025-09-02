Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Teases Personal News in Recent Post
The Golden State Warriors made a huge push at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to build a big three of him alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
After the addition of Butler, the Warriors built some much-needed momentum heading into the playoffs. In 27 games that Curry and Butler both played in the regular season, the Warriors won 22 of them, as the two stars seemed to become one of the best tandems in the league immediately.
Of course, the Warriors lost in the second round of the playoffs after Curry went down with a hamstring injury, and now the new-look team has shifted its focus to the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
Butler's offseason post
On Sunday, Butler shared an Instagram post that featured him and teammate Draymond Green putting some work in together during the offseason. The post was highlighted by a clip of Green at the end, as he made a bold statement ahead of next season.
"[I feel] great. We about six weeks out. Right where I need to be baby," Green said. "We gettin' that b**** this year."
Of course, Butler captioned the post by saying, "whatever [Draymond Green] said on the last slide," in response to the four-time champion claiming that the Warriors will be winning another one next season.
Steph Curry even commented on the post with a couple of emojis, "👀🙌🏽," but there was something else about the post that fans noticed.
Jimmy Butler teases new shoe
In nearly every picture or video of the post where you can see Butler's feet, he has blurred out the shoes that he is wearing. One fan asked, "Why the blurring out on your shoes?"
Butler responded to the fan, saying, "you’ll see them soon."
Butler also posted a "coming soon" message on his Instagram story about an upcoming sneaker.
Of course, Butler is teasing his next signature shoe, expected to be the Li-Ning JB 4. Butler has already dropped three signature shoes with Li-Ning, a Chinese-based sneaker company that also features NBA legend Dwyane Wade, but the fourth edition of the signature shoe would be his first as a member of the Warriors.
Butler already went on a tour through China to promote his sneaker brand in August, so an upcoming release for his newest shoe would not be too much of a surprise. Butler is certainly preparing for a big 2025-26 season in Golden State, and a new signature shoe release would get some fans even more excited.