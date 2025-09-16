Warriors Stars Reportedly Reach Out to Jonathan Kuminga Amid Contract Talks
The Golden State Warriors' offseason has been less than ideal, as, instead of making moves to fortify their roster, they've spent more than two months of free agency doing nothing, as Jonathan Kuminga has held up the team's ability to make moves. Due to salary cap restrictions, the Warriors have to agree to a deal with Kuminga before making any other signings.
With training camp being just a few weeks away, the pressure is on for the Warriors to iron out an agreement with Kuminga in order to bring in the rest of the players needed to fill out their roster. Whether that's their motivation or not, two Warriors stars have reached out to Kuminga to check in with his sitaution.
According to a recent report from ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, both Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler have reached out to Kuminga, checking on "his plans and his mindset." While Kuminga wouldn't be pushing Butler and Green off the court much with their established roles, he is affecting the Warriors' ability to compete with an unfinished roster.
Golden State's Roster As It Stands
If the Warriors were to start the season today, they would only have nine players on standard contracts. Steph Curry, Butler, and Green take up over 85% of the team's cap space with their contracts. Then, outside of Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, everyone else is on a rookie contract.
Based on the rumors, it appears as though Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry could be going to Golden State after Kuminga agrees to a deal, which would still give the Warriors one open roster spot to fill out the team. Adding additional help in the frontcourt would be the most likely move, with Thomas Bryant being the best available option there.
Additionally, Golden State could also look to add more wing talent, as German international and former Los Angeles Lakers player Isaac Bonga will certainly draw interest after his performance at EuroBasket 2025.
With the time ticking on Kuminga's qualifying offer deadline of October 1st and preseason starting up around then, the Warriors would be doing themselves a disservice if they had to wait till then and try to bring together this roster less than a month before the season. However, as this offseason has shown, anything can happen, and the Warriors should brace for the worst.
