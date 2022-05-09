Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 4

Both the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have their teams more injured now than when they entered this series against each other.

The series is starting to become contentious, with shots coming from both sides because of the injuries unexpectedly accruing. They're coming from every angle too - fans, coaches, players, and media.

The Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (left elbow fracture), James Wiseman (right knee injury management). Otto Porter Jr is also probable with a right-hand contusion.

The Memphis Grizzlies will unfortunately likely be missing their best player in Ja Morant after his controversial knee injury that occurred in Game 3. He's officially listed as doubtful due to right knee soreness. Santi Aldama is out with right knee soreness, and Killian Tillie is out with lower back procedure recovery.

Even though the Grizzlies will be missing their best player, The Warriors absolutely can not sleep on this team. The Grizzlies have shown all year that they're capable of winning without Ja Morant, going an astonishing 20-4 this season without Morant. If the Warriors can pull this off, it'll put the Grizzlies in a very demoralizing 3-1 whole. If not, this will be a whole new series again tied at a 2-2. The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies play their pivotal Game 4 on May 9 at 7:00 pm ET.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Ja Morant Expected to Miss Game 4

Steph Curry Reveals Defensive Game Plan Against Ja Morant

Gary Payton II Addresses Elbow Injury