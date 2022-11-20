Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are looking for their first road win on Sunday vs. the Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have a great opportunity to pick up their first road win of the season on Sunday evening vs. the Houston Rockets. The worst team in the Western Conference by a considerable margin, Houston has been a free win for almost every team they have played this season. Coming off of a solid performance vs. the New York Knicks, Golden State should absolutely win this game.

The Warriors had a team meeting before that game against the Knicks, and multiple players believe it could be a turning point for the team. This game against the Rockets will be a good indicator to see how focused this team truly is, because even despite their winless road record, it can become easy to overlook an opponent as bad as the Rockets.

The Warriors will also be almost entirely healthy in this game, with Andre Iguodala being the only injury absence. For Houston, they will be without Bruno Fernando and Jae'Sean Tate, while Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Şengün are questionable.

Potentially shorthanded as well, Houston will be at a major disadvantage vs. the defending champion Warriors, even despite Golden State's early season struggles. With Steph Curry playing at an MVP level, Golden State is waiting for the others to catch up. This game in Houston is a great opportunity to establish some more momentum.

