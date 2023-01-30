Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed

In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.

This is a rare occurrence for the Warriors, who have dealt with injury issues for most of this season, and it comes at a great time. The team is in major need of wins, and is looking to gather some momentum entering the All-Star break. Neck and neck with OKC in the standings, the Warriors also need this game for seeding and tie-breaker purposes.

For OKC, their injury report is not as clean. The Thunder will be without Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, which puts them down a few key rotation players. Against the defending champion Warriors, this will be a tough game for OKC; however, Golden State has been very shaky on the road all season, and could struggle once again.

As previously mentioned, this game has immediate implications on the Western Conference standings, as only one game separates the Thunder and the Warriors. If OKC finds a way to win, both teams would be tied at 25-25. The Warriors must bring the right focus to avoid this outcome.

