What Andrew Wiggins' Contract Extension Means for Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins has gotten paid, and deservedly so. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiggins has signed a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins was a huge reason why the Warriors were able to defeat the Boston Celtics, doing all of the dirty work for the team.

But what does this mean for Draymond Green and his desire of wanting a max contract?

After both the Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins contract extensions, the projected salary and luxury tax for the Warriors for the 2023-24 season is $483 million. Simply put, there just isn't enough money for Draymond Green to get a max contract. If Green wants that level of payment, he's going to have to go elsewhere. In order for him to stay on the Warriors, he'll likely have to sacrifice some of the money he wants.

Draymond Green is currently making $25.8 million this season and has an option for $27.5 million in the 2023-24 season. After that, he comes an unrestricted free agent in the 2024-25 season - by that time, he will be 34 years old. It's tough to see which team would be willing to pay a 34-year-old player who is on the decline that much money. Even if Draymond wants to go to the Lakers next season, that's still a lot of money for the Lakers to pay an older player not named LeBron James.

It's starting to become clear that the Golden State Warriors are investing more in their younger players than their older ones. What remains to be seen is how Steph Curry reacts to this news, as he previously mentioned that he was a packaged deal with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

While the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green are focused on an NBA Championship this season, it's clear that next year's offseason has the potential to be tumultuous.

