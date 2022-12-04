Young Warriors Player Voices Frustration Over Lack of Minutes

When the Golden State Warriors leaned even further into their two timeline plan this summer, it meant one of two outcomes was inevitable. Either young players like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman would step up and earn rotational minutes, or they would struggle, leaving even more responsibility on an aging veteran core.

While some of Golden State's young players have shown flashes of NBA-ready play, the reliance on youth has been most unfruitful for the Warriors so far this season. The development has led to players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody being in and out of the rotation, and James Wiseman being sent down to the G-League.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Moody voiced some of his frustration being out of the rotation, saying "it sucks" because he feels he can actually contribute this season, as opposed to last year when he was not entirely sure that was the case. Despite this, Moody is continuing to work hard while keeping a positive outlook on both himself and the team.

Moody's comments were reported by ESPN's Kendra Andrews, who added that the young Warriors player acknowledged the challenge of being in and out of the rotation, while also maintaining a positive outlook.

Just a quarter of the way through the season, Golden State is still figuring out exactly how to navigate their roster. Moody will certainly have more opportunities to contribute, so for now he must stay ready.

