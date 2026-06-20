3 Realistic Trade-Down Scenarios for the Warriors in the NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly exploring ideas to trade down from the 11th pick of the 2026 NBA draft.

"The Warriors are said to be open to moving down in this year's draft for the right price, and the idea of adding another pick in the late teens in addition to this 11th pick is not out of the realm of possibilities," ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote.

Here are three realistic trade-down scenarios to get the Warriors another 2026 draft pick.

Hornets-Warriors Swap

Warriors get: 2026 No. 14 and No. 18 picks

Hornets get: 2026 No. 11 pick and 2028 top-11-protected first-round pick

The Hornets are in a strange position in that they have 13 players under contract for next season, so they don't have much room for rookies. They will likely decline Pat Connaughton's team option, but they will also likely use their mid-level exception on 1-2 free agents.

So they may be motivated to trade up so they don't have to roster two first-round rookies this season.

If they traded up, my guess is they would be targeting Aday Mara because center is their weakest position.

Siegel wrote that the Warriors have already asked for both picks and been essentially rebuffed. But if the right prospect falls, the Hornets could change their tune.

Thunder-Warriors Deal

Warriors get: 2026 No. 12 and No. 17 picks

Thunder get: 2026 No. 11 pick and 2028 top-10-protected first-round pick

Similar to the Hornets, the Thunder have a packed roster, and I would be shocked if they leave this draft using both first-round picks on players.

My guess it they are looking to trade both first-rounders and extra first-round capital to get Cam Boozer, but if that doesn't happen, they will likely do what they usually do, which is find a trade partner who is willing to give them a future first.

In this scenario, they jump from 12 to 11 just to make sure the Warriors don't take the guy they want, and they still get a 2028 first for the No. 17 pick.

Grizzlies-Warriors Trade

Warriors get: 2026 No. 16 and No. 32 picks

Grizzlies get: 2026 No. 11 pick

This is a risky trade because the quality of this draft falls off right around the 32nd pick.

But as long as a) the Warriors are confident they will get a decent player at 32 and b) they don't have a big grade difference between the 11th and 16th players on their board, it would make sense.

My guess is Yaxel Lendeborg or Brayden Burries (my top two Warriors targets) will be available at No. 11 but won't be at No. 16. I'm also expecting Aday Mara and Cameron Carr to be taken between Nos. 12 and 15.

If the Warriors want any of those four way more than the mid-first-round PGs like Labaron Philon Jr. or rumored sleeper target Bennett Stirtz, they should keep the 11th pick.

But if they left this draft with Philon and a decent wing or center prospect at 32, that could be better than just getting one player in the first 53 picks.