3 Warriors Players Fighting for Their Job This Preseason

The Golden State Warriors have their media day and training camp next week, which will begin to give us answers to some burning questions.

In theory, just about every player is fighting for something in preseason, but I'm using this article for things that preseason could truly impact.

For example, I'm not sure whether Brandin Podziemski or De'Anthony Melton will start at shooting guard, but I don't think a couple of preseason games will make a big difference. That decision has probably been made already.

The following three players have a lot to gain and lose with how they perform in preseason.

Brandon Williams: Roster Spot

Brandon Williams signed a one-year, $2.4 million non-guaranteed contract. If he's on the roster on opening night, $1.4 million becomes guaranteed.

One would think Williams' spot on the team is pretty secure. The Warriors had a need for a point guard with real ball-handling talent and driving ability. But there are a couple of ways in which his spot could get threatened.

The first is if small forward Dalen Terry has an unbelievable preseason. Terry, a 2022 first-round pick, is ineligible for a two-way contract. He's expected to play with the Santa Cruz Warriors this year, but he would surely take a standard contract from any team if offered one.

The second is if LJ Cryer looks amazing and Williams looks out of place. Cryer is on a two-way contract, so the Warriors could still choose to keep Williams and Cryer even if Cryer severely outplays him in training camp/preseason.

But Dubs decision-makers would at least have to consider releasing Williams and giving Cryer his standard contract roster spot now. Doing so would avoid the headache of having to try to do it midseason if Cryer earns a promotion.

Gui Santos: Starting Role

Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green are all modern-day power forwards, but the Warriors are so thin (and injured) at small forward that Santos or Lendeborg is likely to start at the 3 alongside Green.

And for those thinking about whether Green's starting role should be in question: It may very well be deeper into the season, but we can reasonably assume that Steve Kerr will favor the 15th-year veteran for better or worse.

Santos started 27 of his last 29 regular-season games last year, averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in that stretch. He'll be a key rotation player no matter how his training camp battle with Lendeborg goes.

But if Lendeborg outplays him in preseason, there's reason to believe that he'll start.

Lendeborg said Kerr told him he could start immediately, which makes sense considering Lendeborg looked great in summer league, earning MVP and Championship Game MVP honors.

LJ Cryer: Rotation Role

We already established that Cryer could put Williams' roster spot in jeopardy if he severely outplays him in preseason, but for this blurb, let's assume Williams plays well enough that he wins the backup point guard job and Cryer's most obvious path to minutes.

Still, Cryer would have a rotation spot to play for.

Cryer proved worthy of the NBA last season. In 18 appearances with Golden State, he averaged 8.2 points on 39.4 percent from three.

His net rating (+1.4, per Cleaning the Glass) was good. His Offensive EPM was in the 70th percentile.

The 6'0" guard should already be on the playing time radar, but with Stephen Curry, Williams, Melton, Podziemski and others, the guard rotation is full.

I'm not expecting Cryer to suddenly combine his three-point shooting with explosive drives and highlight-reel passes. He'll likely always be more of a combo guard than point guard.

But if Cryer shoots the lights out and continues to improve on the ball defensively, he could leave Kerr no choice but to get him consistent minutes.