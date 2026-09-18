Warriors Sign Sharpshooting Stretch-4 to Exhibit-10 Contract

The Golden State Warriors signed 6'10" power forward Jacksen Moni to an Exhibit-10 contract on Thursday.

In his final collegiate season in 2024-25, Moni averaged 20.6 points and shot 40.8 percent from three for North Dakota State.

He spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 9.2 points and shooting 32.7 percent from three.

Moni agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with Golden State last season before being waived, which is likely to happen again.

As long as Moni spends 60 days with Santa Cruz, he'll get a $91,000 bonus as part of the agreement of being waived from an Exhibit-10 contract.

Moni is the sixth Warrior to have signed an Exhibit-10 contact this offseason. He joins Graham Ike, Nick Boyd, Alex Toohey, Chance McMillian and Deivon Smith.

McMillian and Smith have already been waived and are expected to play for Santa Cruz this season.

Santa Cruz Roster Taking Shape

LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons are already on two-way contracts. The Warriors are likely to fill their third two-way spot with either Ike or 2026 second-round pick Lajae Jones.

All of their two-way players will spend some of their time playing for Santa Cruz.

Dalen Terry is also expected to end up in Santa Cruz. The 2022 first-round pick is not eligible for a two-way contract, so his most realistic way to get back into the NBA is dominate the G League to the point where one of the 30 NBA teams signs him to a standard contract.

It's not guaranteed that every Warrior who has signed an Exhibit-10 will end up in Santa Cruz, but if that's what happens, this could be the Santa Cruz Warriors depth chart:

PG: LJ Cryer, Deivon Smith

SG: Chance McMillian, Nick Boyd

SF: Dalen Terry, Lajae Jones

PF: Malevy Leons, Alex Toohey

C: Graham Ike, Jacksen Moni

That's a solid depth chart for a G League team.

Moni is listed as a center here because the Warriors have good depth at the 4. Offensively, he'd fit well as a stretch-5, but the question is whether he could anchor a defense.

He'll have trouble guarding the taller, bulkier centers.