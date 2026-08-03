4 In-Prime Players Warriors Should Target on Trade Market This Season

The Golden State Warriors don't appear to have an imminent plan to make a trade, but they should be canvassing the league until they find an upgrade.

Even when Jimmy Butler was healthy last year, the Warriors were a starting-caliber player short of being title contenders. With Butler out indefinitely with a torn ACL, the need for one of those—particularly one who can take some of the scoring burden off Curry—is even greater.

Here are four players in their prime who the Dubs should be targeting. The first two might be gettable before the season starts, while the last two might not be realistic targets until the season starts to unfold.

G Tyler Herro

Since trading Jordan Poole, the Warriors have lacked a guard who can score alongside Curry and be the primary option when Curry is on the bench.

Herro would be ideal for that role, and he might be attainable when his trade restriction lifts on September 6.

The Bucks are at the beginning of a long-term rebuild after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their next contending team will likely be led by 2026 lottery picks Brayden Burries (20 years old) and Nate Ament (19).

Herro is 26 and entering his eighth season in the NBA. I'm sure he's not thrilled with the prospect of being on a team with one of the worst records in the league, and he's in the final season of his contract.

The Warriors would surely give Herro a contract extension right after trading for him. It will be pricey, as he surely wants a raise on his current $33 million salary.

Herro's trade value isn't obvious. He's an efficient scorer and decent playmaker, but his defense leaves a lot to be desired.

Perhaps the Warriors can get him for one unprotected first-round pick and salary filler, though I imagine the Bucks will push for more.

SF Trey Murphy III

I argued here that the Warriors should trade three first-round picks for Murphy as long as the salary going back doesn't include their best young players.

The reasons Murphy should cost much more than Herro are a) quality wings are more scarce and b) he's under contract at a bargain rate for the next three years ($87 million left on his contract).

Another reason Murphy has so much value is his height (6'8") and athleticism suggest he can make a defensive leap.

Mind you, there's no guarantee he becomes a dominant defensive player. He's already 26 and hasn't been great on that end yet.

But if it clicks for him, you could have the next great two-way wing playing alongside Curry. That's been a recipe for championship-level success in the past.

G Jalen Suggs and SF Franz Wagner

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote that Magic "could go undergo major roster changes should the 2026-27 season not go their way."

I'd imagine neither Suggs nor Wagner could be traded for now, but if the Magic are flailing in the improved Eastern Conference a month or two into the season, the Warriors should go after the 25-year-old guard and 24-year-old small forward.

Wagner would cost more to trade for as a two-way wing. If Murphy is worth three first-round picks, Wagner should be as well as the slightly better player who is on a more expensive contract (in second year of five-year, $224.2 million contract).

Suggs' value is harder to gauge. He doesn't shoot the three well enough to be an offensive star, but he makes up for that by being one of the best defensive guards in the league. Suggs is also on a cheaper contract (second year of five-year, $150.5 million deal).

It's not clear who the Magic would be more interested in trading. Regardless, they'd want long-term salary relief as well as draft capital.

That makes the Warriors a great trade partner. They have lots of expiring contract options.

The Dubs would probably offer Kristaps Porzingis (just $3 million of his 2027-28 salary is guaranteed) as the biggest money-matching piece for any player mentioned in this article.

The Warriors don't have intriguing young players to throw in to these trade proposals, aside from Yaxel Lendeborg, who they might be unwilling to trade. Without quality young players to give up, the draft capital price on these deals could be immense. But that's the price that has to be paid to put the Dubs in a better spot in the standings this season.