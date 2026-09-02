Draymond Green Has Fiery Response to Aaron Turner's Kuminga Contract Talk

Draymond Green has an issue with some of agent Aaron Turner's recent comments regarding his client Jonathan Kuminga.

Green and Kuminga were teammates with the Warriors for 4.5 seasons until Kuminga was traded to the Hawks at the 2026 trade deadline.

Kuminga has since signed a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Timberwolves.

Let's unpack what Turner said and how Green responded.

Green's Strongest Reaction

On The Kevin O'Connor Show, Turner explained that is misleading to say Kuminga turned down a three-year, $75 million offer from the Warriors.

The third year of that offer was a team option, so Kuminga had no control over whether he was going to see the full $75 million.

With that in mind, Turner said the three-year, $75 million offer was really a two-year, $48-ish million offer, and Kuminga chose to turn it down and sign for a shorter term because he wanted to get traded from the Warriors sooner.

Green said publicly revealing this info and other things he said on O'Connor's podcast is akin to a lawyer breaking attorney-client privilege. It serves Kuminga no purpose.

Now everyone knows Kuminga decided to turn down about $24 million guaranteed so he could get traded faster. Part of the point of having an agent is for something like that to not go public.

Green implied that Turner went on his recent media tour to try to make himself look better, which is not what an agent is supposed to do. Green said the way for an agent to improve his reputation is to get his clients better contracts over time.

"That ain't cool at all," Green said of Turner. "That's very self-serving."

Green then said this is what Turner was thinking: "Let me look out for myself for my next client, so he know what happened. I'm speaking to them. I'm gonna tell his business for them."

Green added with passion: "Nah, I ain't rocking with that. That ain't aight."

Green's Other Issue

Turner said Kuminga was the best player on the Hawks "in terms of winning impact," citing on/off numbers.

Green said this is the type of comment that won't serve Kuminga well.

It's one thing to pump up your client. It's another thing to make what many people believe is an outrageous statement that will put a target on his back.

Kuminga did have excellent on/off splits in Atlanta, but it certainly sounds like Turner is saying Kuminga is a better player than Jalen Johnson.

Green noted that each issue Turner is creating for Kuminga on its own is probably something any player can handle, but the cumulative impact of all the distractions could hurt Kuminga's focus and performance.