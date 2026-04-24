Jonathan Kuminga Credits Ex-Warriors Teammate for Instinctual Defense vs. Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks took a 2-1 series lead with a 109-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday, and Jonathan Kuminga's two-way play over the last two games is a huge reason the series has flipped.

Kuminga had 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting in Game 3, but he also frequently guarded Karl-Anthony Towns, who didn't score in the last 7:45 of the game.

In Game 2, Kuminga had 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, but his defense was just as impressive.

Late in Game 2, Kuminga alertly pushed his own teammate, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, to get him into better defensive position, which is something Draymond Green does to his Warriors teammates all the time. Kuminga praised his ex-teammate after the game.

"It’s just instinct," Kuminga said, The Athletic's John Hollinger. “I give my praise to Draymond … I’ve seen him do that so many times. ... Like I say, I watched Draymond do it; it’s little things that don’t go on the [stat] sheet that help you."

Kuminga made an even more impressive instinctual play in the final moments of Game 3.

With seven seconds to go, Kuminga had been switched onto Josh Hart, and the ball was swung to the wing where Jalen Brunson drove baseline on Onyeka Okongwu. Kuminga brilliantly left Hart open to run at Brunson, who was going to have a good look for a step-back baseline jumper. Brunson saw Kuminga and tried to pass it to Hart, but at that point Dyson Daniels had rotated over, the pass missed Hart, and Kuminga picked up the ball for a game-ending steal.

Kuminga's Defense Has Been Surprisingly Strong

When the Warriors traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis, the perception of Kuminga's defense wasn't particularly positive.

He's always been an incredible athlete, which has allowed him to make some flashy plays. But he fouled too much when guarding the ball, and he wasn't always alert on his defensive rotations.

Against the Knicks, he's been excellent.

It's been a fascinating decision by Quin Snyder to have Kuminga guard Towns and put Okongwu on Hart. Towns often plays like a guard by driving from the perimeter or facing up and shooting, so it makes sense to have the quicker Kuminga on him. And it's worked well, as Towns has not been much of a factor down the stretch of the Hawks' two one-point wins.

Kuminga hasn't even let Towns touch the ball on most possessions, which has mucked up the Knicks offense. Jalen Brunson has had a massive offensive load with mixed results, and Hart and Mikal Bridges have struggled mightily shooting the ball.

The results have not been flukes. Kuminga has fit in well with the Hawks, and his success makes you wonder if Steve Kerr was misusing him in his 4.5 years with the Warriors. The type of defense he's playing would have value in any series.