Latest Report Gives Major Update on Porzingis' Future with Warriors

It would make sense for the Golden State Warriors and Kristaps Porzingis to agree to a new contract.

After all, the Warriors gave up Jonathan Kuminga for him, and they have his Bird rights, which will allow them to sign him without using any of their mid-level exception money.

So it's no surprise that The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported that the Warriors and Porzingis are "progressing in talks on a new deal."

Stein didn't speculate on the length or value range of the contract.

Porzingis' Next Contract Has Giant Potential Range

Porzingis' next contract details will be fascinating.

There aren't many 7'2" players with the ability to make deep threes and score effortlessly from the mid-post. The 30-year-old continues to be very productive when he's on the court.

The main problem is he's missed 90 regular-season games over the last two seasons due to injuries and illnesses.

I've argued that a perfect contract for Porzingis is two years, $30 million.

I could see the Warriors lowballing him for half of that with the assumption that his free-agent market will be almost non-existent. But I also could see Porzingis asking for about $25 million AAV because the Warriors can't afford to lose someone with his offensive talent.

Porzingis struggled in his 15 games with the Warriors last season, averaging 16.1 points on 43.3 percent shooting and 31.1 percent from three.

Despite that, he was one just five Golden State players to have a net rating of plus-5.0 or better, per Cleaning the Glass.

Expect Porzingis and the Warriors to find a compromise on a deal worth somewhere between $10 million and $20 million annually.

Porzingis, Horford Contracts Could Influence Draft Decision

Al Horford has a player option for $6 million. If he exercises it and Porzingis re-signs with the Warriors, they will have their top two centers from last season back in the fold.

Having both could steer them away from center prospects with the No. 11 pick.

It was refreshing that Mike Dunleavy Jr. acknowledged that the Warriors have needs everywhere, so I don't think he'd pass on a center if he thought one is in a tier of his own.

But if the grades on players are close, I bet Dunleavy would rather have an advantage-creating guard or a big wing.

Essentially, what I'm arguing is the Warriors will be more likely to take a wing like Yaxel Lendeborg or Cameron Carr or a guard like Labaron Philon Jr. over a center like Aday Mara or Hannes Steinbach.