It was the ejection heard 'round the world.

In the second quarter of the Spurs-Timberwolves Game 4 on Sunday night, unproblematic San Antonio big man Victor Wembanyama was tossed after quite aggressively elbowing Minnesota's Naz Reid above the shoulders.

It was an uncharacteristic show of aggression for the 22-year-old center, who is more likely to wax poetic about the beauty of the game than start a fight on the hardwood. Still, the replay of the moment did not look good, and Wemby was therefore hit with a Flagrant 2 and his first career ejection.

As is customary, the league subsequently conducted its own review to decide whether additional punishment— in perhaps the form of a fine or a suspension—was needed. Ultimately, they decided it was not; this is not typical behavior for Wembanyama, so commissioner Adam Silver & co. agreed that the ejection itself was punishment enough.

This is certainly good news for Spurs fans, considering “The Alien” will now definitely be available for Game 5 on Tuesday. But at least one uninvolved third party was not at all pleased: Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Not one to shy away from the spotlight or from controversy, Green naturally had to chime in when a fan posited that the NBA community would have been outraged if it were Green, not Wemby, who had gotten away with the flagrant scot-free.

"Y'all have called for my career for less," the forward wrote on X (formerly Twitter), in agreement with the fan.

Y’all have called for my career for less. https://t.co/CUDr4X7yJK — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 11, 2026

Unfortunately for the four-time NBA champion, however, this sentiment pretty quickly backfired in his face.

Green is known to be a very ... physical player. In fact, he boasts a long list of offenses in this regard, which has done him no favors when it comes to garnering goodwill from the league. In 2023, for example, he was suspended indefinitely after stomping on Domantas Sabonis's chest during a playoff series vs. the Kings. The league cited Green's history of unsportsmanlike conduct when handing down the punishment.

So, even if it was a bit annoying to see Wembanyama essentially get away with it, Green's assertion that he has been punished "for less" didn't land with users on social media, who were quick to note that such behavior is (1) a pattern for Green and not an aberration, and (2) oftentimes much more severe in his case.

The "less" in question btw 😭 pic.twitter.com/TCCUQxfqkc — Prosports Wager (@CardAgent0) May 11, 2026

you literally used a man’s chest as a trampoline please sit this one out 😂 — belal. 🇵🇸 (@itsbelal_a) May 11, 2026

Kettle calling the pot black. You did far worse than what Wemby did, Sir.

Right message, wrong messenger. — iam Jamie (@NooneLovesNunz) May 11, 2026

draymond….Do we need to remind you? pic.twitter.com/cw9BPUDGZn — supertoaster (@supertoaster) May 11, 2026

Probably not the resounding point he was hoping to make.

But, if we know Draymond at all, this pushback certainly won't bother him in the slightest. In fact, it will probably only motivate him more. The man loves a headline-making moment. Alas.

Why wasn't Wembanyama fined or suspended?

As mentioned earlier, the league considered Wemby's good behavior up until this point when making the choice not to fine or suspend him.

“The two major things to take into account here: One, he was ejected from the game for this flagrant 2 ... he missed a majority of Game 4 with that ejection," NBA insider Shams Charania explained on ESPN on Monday. "But most importantly, there’s no prior history. The NBA took that into account certainly in this decision."

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