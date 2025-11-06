3 Takeaways from Golden State Warriors' Loss to Sacramento Kings
Without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the Warriors fell short against the Kings 121-116.
Russell Westbrook led the way with a triple-double, and DeMar DeRozan and Dennis Schroder also made several clutch plays.
Moses Moody shined for the Warriors with 28 points, four blocks and two steals. His emergence over the last two games is an important development for Golden State, but it pales in comparison to the surprise that is the team's rookie sensation.
Will Richard Is on Short List for Steal of the Draft
The Warriors selected Will Richard with the 56th pick of the 2025 draft. Based on his first few games, one could make the case he should have been taken in the middle of the first round.
In his first career start, Richard had 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists.
Richard is in a crowded guard rotation, which could prevent him from getting 30-plus minutes in most games. But at the least, the Warriors should give Richard more minutes than Gary Payton II. Every minute Richard plays could accelerate his development for a potential playoff role.
The Warriors Have a Turnover Problem
The Warriors entered Wednesday 23rd in turnovers per game, averaging 17. They turned it over 18 more times against Sacramento.
Golden State had turnover issues on its championship teams, but this team isn't good enough to make up for a very high turnover rate.
Without the creation of Curry and Butler on Wednesday, it's understandable that ball security would be an issue.
Until the Warriors figure this out, they'll have trouble staying above .500.
Al Horford Is Struggling, But It's Not Time to Panic
Al Horford went scoreless in 27 minutes on 0-of-8 shooting (0-of-7 from three). The 39-year-old is off to a brutal start to the season, and some may be wondering if he is washed.
On the bright side, he was a steadying force on defense, and he took the right shots without hesitating.
Once the threes start falling, Horford will be Golden State's most valuable true center. Expect Horford to bounce back in the next big moment.