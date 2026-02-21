Buying or Selling Warriors Targets on the Buyout Market

The Golden State Warriors have one roster spot, and ideally they'd find a wing to fill it.

Moses Moody and Gui Santos are their only two healthy wings on standard contracts, so the Warriors would have playing time for a wing if they find one.

But an upgrade at another position would also make sense if they get the right player.

Let's play GM and buy or sell whether the Warriors should pursue each main buyout/free-agent market target.

Warriors' Main Buyout/FA Targets

Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF

Thybulle made his return on Friday after missing four months with hand and knee injuries. The Trail Blazers will likely cut someone on their roster to create room for two-way standout Caleb Love.

If it's Thybulle, the Warriors should pursue him.

Thybulle's biggest weakness is his three-point shot, but since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he's shot 36.6 percent from downtown. If he can maintain that, he'll be plenty valuable with his disruptive defense.

Verdict: Buy

Lonzo Ball, G

The Warriors reportedly had interest in the 6'5" guard, though there hasn't been an update on their interest since The Stein Line's Marc Stein wrote the following on Feb. 9: "There were some fresh rumbles over the weekend that the Warriors might opt not to sign Lonzo Ball."

Ball is one of the best defensive players available, but his shooting (30.1 percent from the field) is so bad that he's probably unplayable.

Verdict: Sell

Kyle Anderson, F

It's not clear if the Grizzlies will buy out Anderson. Both Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack are two-way eligible next season, so Memphis doesn't have to convert either to a standard contract. If both stay on two-ways, the Grizz won't face a roster crunch.

With that said, the Grizzlies don't have much use for a 32-year-old forward they are unlikely to keep next season.

If he gets bought out, the Warriors should pounce. He's been underrated on defense his whole career, and though his lack of three-point shooting will always be his biggest weakness, he provides plenty of offensive value with his ability to pass and score inside.

Verdict: Buy

Eric Gordon, G

Gordon has played just six games this season, and he's currently a free agent. The 37-year-old is a reliable three-pointer shooter (career 37.3 percent), but I fear that his days of playing rugged defense are long past.

The Warriors don't need another 6'3" or under player who doesn't do much other than shoot threes.

Verdict: Sell

Johnny Juzang, SG/SF

The Timberwolves released Juzang on Wednesday after he reached the 50-game limit in his two-way contract.

At 6'7", he has length the Dubs need on defense. In the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, he shot 38.4 percent from three, so he'd be playable immediately as a three-point specialist.

Juzang is just 24. He could have some untapped potential. The Warriors would be wise to take a chance on him with the hope he can be kept next season for cheap.

Verdict: Buy

Chris Boucher, C

Boucher averaged 10.0 points and made 36.3 percent of his threes last season, and if the 33-year-old is still capable of that production, he should be rostered by someone.

The issue is the Warriors have three stretch 5s already in Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Quinten Post.

As a fourth-string center, it's hard to do much better than Boucher, but I'm gonna sell the idea because if they are going to take on another big, ideally he'd provide something they don't already have.

Verdict: Sell

Marvin Bagley III, C

Bagley is the one center the Warriors should heavily pursue if he hits the market. Unlike Boucher, Bagley is a great finisher inside, and more importantly, he's an elite offensive rebounder.

I'd feel better about playing Bagley with Porzingis (or Horford) because they would complement each other on offense.

The Mavericks will likely convert two-way players Mousa Cisse and Ryan Nembhard to standard contracts soon, which means they'll need to buy out two players. Bagley could be one of them.

Verdict: Buy

Other Names to Consider

Nicolas Batum would probably be the Warriors' biggest buyout market target. I didn't include him in the section above because he played 18 minutes on Thursday and 15 minutes on Friday, and the Clippers seem to be pushing for a playoff spot.

The Warriors are a first-apron team, so they can't sign anyone who makes more than $14.1 million this season. That means they can't sign Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Jusuf Nurkic if they get bought out.