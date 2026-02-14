Top Wing on Free-Agent Market Signs with Warriors' Division Rival

The Golden State Warriors have a big need for a wing, and now they have one fewer option to choose from on the free-agent/buyout market.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that small forward Haywood Highsmith signed a multiyear deal with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

I previously ranked Highsmith as Golden State's top available target on the buyout/FA market.

Highsmith was released by the Nets on Feb. 5. He has not played this season due to a meniscus injury, but his agent told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto that he's healthy.

The Warriors have 14 players on standard contracts, which means they have one open roster spot. They don't have to fill it, as teams are allowed to leave their 15th roster spot vacant.

With that said, they should fill it considering how thin they are at the forward spots after Jimmy Butler's season-ending ACL tear.

As a team that's over the first apron, the Warriors can't sign a player who was making over $14.1 million before being bought out or released.

That means the Warriors can't sign Klay Thompson, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, DeMar DeRozan, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Jusuf Nurkic if they are bought out or waived.

Who Are Warriors' Best Remaining Options?

It wasn't long ago that signing Lonzo Ball seemed imminent, but after The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported that the Warriors might opt not to sign him, it's anyone's guess who they are after.

I've speculated that the Warriors should go after Nicolas Batum if the Clippers buy him out. After playing in the 51 of LA's first 52 games, Batum sat out the last two, which makes Batum a buyout candidate.

If Batum doesn't hit the market or does and signs with someone else, the wing options are nearly nonexistent.

But there are a handful of bigs who could fit the Warriors' fancy.

Chris Boucher is currently available as a potential stretch 5. Marvin Bagley III, Kevin Love and Kevon Looney would be options if they get bought out or released.

Another potential option is point forward Kyle Anderson. The Grizzlies could buy out the former Warrior, and he could provide backup power forward minutes for Draymond Green.