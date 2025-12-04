Jimmy Butler, Paul George Game Statuses Revealed for Warriors-76ers

Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler was listed as questionable earlier Thursday after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday's loss to the Thunder. Stephen Curry will also miss this game and the next two with a quad injury.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without Paul George (knee), Kelly Oubre (knee) and Trendon Watford (adductor). One-time MVP Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable. Embiid played 30 minutes in Philadelphia's loss to the Hawks on Sunday. He then missed the team's Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Quinten Post (ankle), Al Horford (sciatica) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee) are listed as questionable for the Warriors.

Updates to come